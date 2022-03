Saturday, March 19th 2022, 12:08 pm

By: News 9

CBS Sports' continuing coverage of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will preempt some of our newscasts this weekend.

Due to quadrupleheader action Saturday, News 9 at 6 p.m. will not be seen at its normal time. Instead, News 9 at 10 p.m. will go live at its normally scheduled time.

Three more March Madness games Sunday afternoon will also preempt News 9 at 5:30 p.m.

News 9 at 10 p.m. Sunday will also be live at its normal time, followed immediately by the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.