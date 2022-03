Saturday, March 19th 2022, 11:29 am

By: News 9

The first official day of spring comes Sunday, but Saturday will likely be an early preview in central Oklahoma.

Saturday looks great with lots of sunshine with warm afternoon temps. The UV index will be a five, which is moderate, so have some sunscreen if you will be outside today!

A great looking forecast is expected this afternoon as highs climb to near or above 70 degrees.

It’ll be warmer and windier with a fire threat for Sunday.