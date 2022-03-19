×
Watch Our Special: Employ Oklahoma
×
Programming Note: NCAA Basketball To Preempt Some News 9 Newscasts This Weekend
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
72°
Feels like 66°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Links Mentioned On March 19-20, 2022
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, March 19th 2022, 7:26 am
By:
News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Links mentioned for News 9's newscasts on March 19-20, 2022.
Saturday, March 19
More Like This
Links Mentioned On March 19-20, 2022
News 9
Links mentioned for News 9's newscasts on March 19-20, 2022.
Links Mentioned On March 19-20, 2022
News 9
Links mentioned for News 9's newscasts on March 19-20, 2022.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 19)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 19, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 19)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 19, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
The Hot Seat: Labor Shortage In Oklahoma
News 9
News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by Oklahoma labor commissioner Leslie Osborn to discuss the workforce shortage in the state, among other topics.
The Hot Seat: Labor Shortage In Oklahoma
News 9
News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by Oklahoma labor commissioner Leslie Osborn to discuss the workforce shortage in the state, among other topics.
New Subvariant Of Omicron Is Spreading Fast
News On 6
A more contagious form of the Omicron variant is spreading fast.
New Subvariant Of Omicron Is Spreading Fast
News On 6
A more contagious form of the Omicron variant is spreading fast.
View More Stories
More Like This
Links Mentioned On March 19-20, 2022
News 9
Links mentioned for News 9's newscasts on March 19-20, 2022.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 19)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 19, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
The Hot Seat: Labor Shortage In Oklahoma
News 9
News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by Oklahoma labor commissioner Leslie Osborn to discuss the workforce shortage in the state, among other topics.
New Subvariant Of Omicron Is Spreading Fast
News On 6
A more contagious form of the Omicron variant is spreading fast.
Local Shop, Church Team Up To Give Out Free Prom Dresses
News 9
A local shop and church are teaming up to make sure everyone can go in style, even if they can't afford it.
'Heard On Hurd' Festival Marks Return To Edmond This Weekend
News 9
The "Heard on Hurd" food truck festival is back for a full season, marks its return to Edmond this weekend.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Former Apple Employee Charged With Defrauding $10 Million
Associated Press
A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.
Former Apple Employee Charged With Defrauding $10 Million
Associated Press
A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.
Russians Push Deeper Into Mariupol As Locals Plead For Help
Associated Press
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
Russians Push Deeper Into Mariupol As Locals Plead For Help
Associated Press
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
Kao USA Conducts Voluntary Recall Of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer
News On 6
Kao USA Inc. is asking consumers to check their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer three and ten ounce products to determine if it is part of a voluntary recall of the product.
Kao USA Conducts Voluntary Recall Of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer
News On 6
Kao USA Inc. is asking consumers to check their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer three and ten ounce products to determine if it is part of a voluntary recall of the product.
Broken Arrow Firefighters Provide Smoke Detector Repair Services
News On 6
The Broken Arrow Fire Department will be working to check smoke detectors in a neighborhood where a fire killed three people last Saturday.
Broken Arrow Firefighters Provide Smoke Detector Repair Services
News On 6
The Broken Arrow Fire Department will be working to check smoke detectors in a neighborhood where a fire killed three people last Saturday.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Former Apple Employee Charged With Defrauding $10 Million
Associated Press
A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.
Russians Push Deeper Into Mariupol As Locals Plead For Help
Associated Press
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
Kao USA Conducts Voluntary Recall Of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer
News On 6
Kao USA Inc. is asking consumers to check their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer three and ten ounce products to determine if it is part of a voluntary recall of the product.
Broken Arrow Firefighters Provide Smoke Detector Repair Services
News On 6
The Broken Arrow Fire Department will be working to check smoke detectors in a neighborhood where a fire killed three people last Saturday.
New Subvariant Of Omicron Is Spreading Fast
News On 6
A more contagious form of the Omicron variant is spreading fast.
Hot Poles: Antarctica, Arctic 70 And 50 Degrees Above Normal
Associated Press
Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average.
View More Stories