High Gas Prices Cause Challenges For Volunteer Fire Departments

Friday, March 18th 2022, 10:40 pm

Average gas prices across the United States are more than $4 a gallon. Those prices are putting a strain on volunteer fire departments around the country.

The Grady County Volunteer District Fire Chief Brian Bearce said it costs nearly $500 to fill up their emergency trucks right now.

With the state facing an increase in grass fires, their department is responding to a lot of calls all around the county.

“What we're going to run into is if fuel prices keep going up departments are going to have to decide whether to put gas in their trucks or buy the parts to fix the trucks,” Bearce said.

Grady County receives money for fuel and future projects through donations and county sales tax which changes monthly.

“Last year, our fuel bills this time a year were around $2700, this year they're around $4,000 already. With fuel going up, the tax money that we draw will start going down because people will start shopping less and less,” Bearce said. “So, we're lucky that we have tax money coming in because there’s a lot of departments that don't have this and I don't know how they'll survive this.”

Money is also coming out of the firefighters’ pockets. Bearce said on top of being low on staff, many firefighters use their personal vehicles to respond depending on how far away they are from a call.

“We try to keep money in our accounts for tires and oil and blowouts and pumps going bad. Times like this, that extra money is going to go away. They need to get something done to turn these prices around, especially for your volunteer departments that are trying to protect the community. If we don't have the funding we can't do it,” Bearce said.

Bearce hopes things change soon so they don't end up having to make tough decisions on how to keep the community safe.



