Oklahoma Veterans Head To Ukraine To Render Aid

Friday, March 18th 2022, 10:40 pm

As Ukraine continues to feel the effects of Russia’s invasion many are finding ways to help.

Four Oklahoma veterans will be traveling to Poland starting on March 18th. One of the veterans told News 9 that he felt it was something he had to do.

“With the bombing of hospitals, infrastructure being ruined, that's why me and my buddy Danny got involved. We are all medical professionals and there is a humanitarian aid crisis there and we have all been in combat zones before,” said Kurtis Pasqualle, a veteran from Oklahoma.

A former combat medic in Afghanistan he and his friend turned to social media and found a Redditt thread ‘Volunteers for Ukraine.’

“We had tons of people reach out and we asked them to send their DD214’s and their medical licenses with them and came out with 23 people that are nurses, paramedics, EMT’s, even a physician assistant,” he said.

The non-profit AmeriCares donated 300 pounds in medical supplies to help the veterans render aid.

While many have donated airline miles and medical supplies the group is still in need of protective gear.

“Helmets, plates, boots, all this stuff. While we do have medical supplies, we need that gear. It is overwhelming the reception we are getting,” said the veteran.

With five veterans already on the ground he is eager to get out and continue the mission.

“We have stocked tactical combat medic bags that we can fill with medical supplies that we can fill with medical supplies and go to these bunkers and take care of the children and women that have been hurt by these bombings,” said Pasqualle.

While several family members have expressed concern, he feels this is something he needs to do.

“A lot of people are giving up their jobs to go do this...it is a big sacrifice that a lot of these guys are believing in,” he said.

If they get enough donations, they plan to have one group in Ukraine and another group at the border in Poland.

You can find their Amazon Wishlist by following this link.



