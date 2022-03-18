Friday, March 18th 2022, 5:54 pm

Residents At Villagio Of Bradford Village Become Broadway Stars At Oklahoma Christian University

The residents at Villagio of Bradford Village are preparing for their big production, “The Good Old Day,” and they are singing, dancing, and moving, just like Broadway professionals.

“All of our residents are the actors and crew for our show that we are putting on” said Caitlin Cairins, Director of community life at Villagio of Bradford Village.

The show was shut down for a couple of years due to COVID concerns but now they’re back.

“The residents were asking us, they were saying, you know when we are going to do another show, when are we going to do another one,” said Cairins.

Residents have to audition for the parts.

“Everyone that auditions are in the play if they want to participate, they can be,” said Cairins.

“I was actually coming to support my wife who was trying out and ended up getting a better part than she did,” said Lou Meszaros, a Villagio of Bradford resident.

The show became a serious business for the residents, and they really got into the roles.

“Well, it was just a lot of fun to kind of let go and pretend that you’re the character that they want you to be,” said Willa Love, Villagio of Broadford resident.

They aren’t just memorizing lines; the residents can really dance and move.

“Yeah, but we have to go off stage and get oxygen,” said Love.

The show was written by the workers, but was inspired by the residents.

“Most of the stories and some of words of wisdom actually came from stories that our residents have told us over the years,” said Whitney Brown, with Villagio of Bradford Village

The play is March 26 at Oklahoma Christian University. There are two shows scheduled. One for 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Villagio of Bradford Village’s main number (405) 531-3444.



