OCPD Chief Addresses Fatal Shooting That Injured An Officer

Friday, March 18th 2022, 5:52 pm

Oklahoma City’s top officer called an officer who was recently shot while on duty, a hero. Officer Bryce Sheehan was badly hurt but alive thanks to his training, according to Chief Wade Gourley.

After watching Sheehan’s body camera footage, Gourley said he was impressed and amazed at the young officer’s ability to handle the threat and his own injury.

“I had a lot of reactions in watching it,” said Chief Wade Gourley, Oklahoma City Police Department. “I had to watch it several times to take it all in.”

A disturbance call in southeast Oklahoma City earlier this month quickly turned life-threatening for Sheehan. Gourley said watching the footage was not easy.

“It really, really hit me hard,” said Gourley.

The officer did not know if Crasteven Wilson, 23, was armed.

“It was very obvious that was deliberate,” said Gourley. “That he was intent not on getting away but killing the officer.”

The first shot missed Sheehan, but one hit him in the leg. Despite the injury, the officer was able to fire back at Wilson and keep an eye on him.

Sheehan started first aid on himself. He and fellow patrol officers now carry tourniquets for situations like Sheehan’s.

“That all came about because a couple of officers on our department realized there was a need there and they had some prior training in combat medicine,” said Gourley.

Gourley said the shooting that turned deadly for the suspect was currently under investigation. Part of the investigation included reviewing the body camera footage.

Gourley said the body camera clips will also be used as a training tool.

“Those individuals in that training unit will have access to that video,” said Gourley. “They will be able to look at that and make determinations of how to see what was done well and make sure we train officers to respond similarly in the future.”

Officers also carry the tourniquets to use on citizens.

Sheehan is currently on paid administrative leave pending the shooting investigation.



