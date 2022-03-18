Friday, March 18th 2022, 5:47 pm

Family Of Kickapoo Student Outraged After His Hair Was Cut At School

A metro Kickapoo family is outraged and the Mid-Del School District is investigating after they claim their kid's hair was cut against his will.

Seven-year-old Andreas’ parents said they were flooded with a range of emotions when their son came home from school last week.

“Man, I was speechless, mad, speechless couldn’t believe it. I was getting sad for my son too, because he was not happy about it,” Jamil Garcia said.

Andres said he was just doing his schoolwork in his first-grade class when two students began cutting the back of his hair.

“This is our tradition,” Denise Gonzalez said. “He had beautiful long hair and all the sudden it gets cut. It hurts.”

In a statement the district said it began investigating the same day.

“Apparently (the principal) got a hold of the students’ parents but didn’t get a hold of me, didn’t contact us at all,” Jamil said.

Superintendent Rick Cobb said in a statement, “We recognize the cultural significance of hair to our students’ identities and do not take this lightly. Any students found to be involved will receive discipline in a manner consistent with steps outlined in our student handbook.”

Jamil said this isn’t the first time his son has been bullied, leaving him with few options.

“The only thing I can do is I’m just going to take my son out of school and put him somewhere else or homeschool him,” he said.

The district said a snow day and spring break have slowed their investigation, but they said they are taking the incident very seriously.

“Would you like it if somebody did that to you?” Jamil said. “Would you like it if somebody did that to your brother, your sister, your cousin or something? Would y’all like that? No. What makes it right for y’all to do that to my son?”

Andreas said he plans to grow his hair back out.



