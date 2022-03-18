×
Watch Our Special: Employ Oklahoma
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5AM
LIVE
NOW
45°
Feels like 41°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 18)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, March 18th 2022, 5:48 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 18)
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March 18, 2022).
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March 18, 2022).
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March 18, 2022).
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast now (March 18, 2022).
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 17)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 17)
News 9 5 P.M. Newscast (March 17)
News 9
News 9 5 P.M. Newscast (March 17)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Former TU Football Player Stays Optimistic About His Future
Daniel Hawk
It is the dream of every college football player to play at the next level and hopefully the NFL level. For Former TU Wideout Ezra Naylor, his confidence won't be swayed.
Former TU Football Player Stays Optimistic About His Future
Daniel Hawk
It is the dream of every college football player to play at the next level and hopefully the NFL level. For Former TU Wideout Ezra Naylor, his confidence won't be swayed.
More Than 150 Oklahoma Businesses Featured In First-Ever OKGO Market
Chinh Doan
The first "OKGO Market," featuring more than 150 businesses all based in Oklahoma, is taking place March 19 at Expo Square. From food to accessories and home décor, organizers said they carefully handpicked each vendor to make sure there is something for everyone.
More Than 150 Oklahoma Businesses Featured In First-Ever OKGO Market
Chinh Doan
The first "OKGO Market," featuring more than 150 businesses all based in Oklahoma, is taking place March 19 at Expo Square. From food to accessories and home décor, organizers said they carefully handpicked each vendor to make sure there is something for everyone.
Downtown Tulsa Businesses Stay Busy With Multiple Events At BOK Center
McKenzie Gladney
It's been a busy week for the BOK Center with A-Listers returning to Tulsa. The crowds for performances are bringing a much-needed boost for local businesses. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney shared the businesses' relief.
Downtown Tulsa Businesses Stay Busy With Multiple Events At BOK Center
McKenzie Gladney
It's been a busy week for the BOK Center with A-Listers returning to Tulsa. The crowds for performances are bringing a much-needed boost for local businesses. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney shared the businesses' relief.
Nonprofit Group Holding Fundraiser To Send Veterans To Washington DC
Grant Stephens
A nonprofit supporting Oklahoma veterans is trying to get more support to help pay for their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tours are hugely important to local veterans - but each trip is costly. The nonprofit said you can help by participating in an upcoming firetruck pull event.
Nonprofit Group Holding Fundraiser To Send Veterans To Washington DC
Grant Stephens
A nonprofit supporting Oklahoma veterans is trying to get more support to help pay for their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tours are hugely important to local veterans - but each trip is costly. The nonprofit said you can help by participating in an upcoming firetruck pull event.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Former TU Football Player Stays Optimistic About His Future
Daniel Hawk
It is the dream of every college football player to play at the next level and hopefully the NFL level. For Former TU Wideout Ezra Naylor, his confidence won't be swayed.
More Than 150 Oklahoma Businesses Featured In First-Ever OKGO Market
Chinh Doan
The first "OKGO Market," featuring more than 150 businesses all based in Oklahoma, is taking place March 19 at Expo Square. From food to accessories and home décor, organizers said they carefully handpicked each vendor to make sure there is something for everyone.
Downtown Tulsa Businesses Stay Busy With Multiple Events At BOK Center
McKenzie Gladney
It's been a busy week for the BOK Center with A-Listers returning to Tulsa. The crowds for performances are bringing a much-needed boost for local businesses. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney shared the businesses' relief.
Nonprofit Group Holding Fundraiser To Send Veterans To Washington DC
Grant Stephens
A nonprofit supporting Oklahoma veterans is trying to get more support to help pay for their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tours are hugely important to local veterans - but each trip is costly. The nonprofit said you can help by participating in an upcoming firetruck pull event.
Oklahoma Veterans Head To Ukraine To Render Aid
Feliz Romero
Four Oklahoma veterans will be traveling to Poland starting on March 18th. One of the veterans told News 9 that he felt it was something he had to do.
High Gas Prices Cause Challenges For Volunteer Fire Departments
Anjelicia Bruton
Average gas prices across the United States are more than $4 a gallon. Those prices are putting a strain on Volunteer Fire Departments around the country.
View More Stories