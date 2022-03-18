Friday, March 18th 2022, 4:37 pm

Black Owned Coffee Shop Booming After TikTok About Having 'No Customers' Goes Viral

Brittani Hunter's coffee shop Spiked: A Coffee Concept had been open for months, but it wasn't doing as well as she thought it would.

"I have a good social media following and I felt like I was doing everything right," Hunter said.

"But still so many people didn’t know about us."

So, she decided to make a TikTok about her situation. To her surprise, that ended up changing everything.

"It was just another Saturday where unfortunately we didn’t have any customers and I was just like, 'I'm bored and I’m going to make a TikTok," Hunter said.

"And then it was the one that went viral and got us 900,000 views."

Now, her coffee shop even draws in customers from other states.

"We even had people coming in from Nebraska," Hunter said. "Driving by saying they saw us on TikTok."

Hunter says Spiked is so much more than just a coffee shop to her.

"We’re a safe space if you need a place to talk or hang out, my staff and I we’re ready to listen" Hunter said.

"And if you need a coat or any hygiene products, we have it for you."

She says the best part of owning Spiked is being able to inspire the next generation of black entrepreneurs.

"Little girls who look like me with a 'fro can see me," Hunter said. "And they can say 'Hey that’s a business owner who looks like me!'"

To visit Spiked's website, click here https://spiked.coffee/