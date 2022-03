Friday, March 18th 2022, 5:47 pm

By: News 9

Suspect In Custody After Chase In SW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police were involved in a chase in SW Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.

Speeds reached more than 100 mile per hour as the suspect raced through the city.

The suspect was in a stolen car during the pursuit.

The chase started near NW 36th St and I-44. Police eventually apprehended the suspect at SW 134th St and Pennsylvania Ave.

This is a developing story.