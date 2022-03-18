Friday, March 18th 2022, 4:11 pm

OKC Firefighters Rush Into Lake Hefner To Save A Man Trapped In An Overturned Car

The Oklahoma City Fire department said the car drove into Lake Hefner after the driver took his eyes off the road and reached for his phone.

The first firefighters on scene heard screams and cries for help come from the overturned, almost submerged car, but they didn't know how many people were in danger.

"So, they quickly got into the water wearing just a basic life jacket," said OCFD Cpt. Scott Douglas.

Firefighters rushed into Lake Hefner to answer those cries for help without protective dive suits.

The car was about ten feet from the shore, and the water temperature was about 43 degrees.

Firefighters found the driver as he tried to keep his head above the frigid water.

"Opened the door and there was a gentleman inside and there was just enough air left at the top of the vehicle where he was breathing," said Cpt. Douglas.

"Hypothermia can set in for you out in the air temperature, same thing in the water. Hypothermia rapidly sets in on anyone in the water," explained OCFD Major, Patrick Chansler.

Firefighters brought the driver safely to shore, then they turned around and waded back in after they were told two more people could be inside.

"He was initially saying where are my friends," said Douglas.

The second search came up empty. Fire crews said the driver had just left a group of friends and drove into the lake when he reached for his phone to answer a call.

The person on the line heard a splash on the other end. They called 911 and told rescuers the driver left alone.

"He was a little disoriented. The water was very cold. We think he might have been in a little bit of shock that's where I think the confusion was from," said Douglas.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, no word on the man's condition.