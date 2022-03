Friday, March 18th 2022, 4:07 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are on scene of a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

The shooting happened in front of a thrift store near Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue.

The shooting victim's condition is not yet known at this time.

Authorities do not have any suspect description.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for more information as it becomes available.