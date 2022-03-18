Firefighters Respond To House Fire In South OKC

Friday, March 18th 2022, 1:51 pm

By: News 9

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Southeast 79th Street Friday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the residence.

EMSA was called to the scene as well.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, the fire was able to get contained and under control.

The residence was vacant at the time of the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and it is not known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.