OHP Identifies Victim In Deadly Washita County Collision

Friday, March 18th 2022, 6:00 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim of a deadly collision in Washita County.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 152 at North 2190 Road.

According to OHP, a 1999 Ford F150 traveling westbound on State Highway 152 crossed the center line and collided with a 2014 Ford F150 traveling eastbound.

The driver of the 1999 Ford F150 has been identified as 40-year-old Steven Patton of Burns Flat. Patton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2014 Ford F150 was transported to OU Medical Center with multiple injuries.

The intersection was reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.