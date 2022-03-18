OHP: 3 People Die In Grant County Plane Crash

Friday, March 18th 2022, 4:41 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an aircraft crashed and killed three people in Grant County.

Authorities said the aircraft was seen falling from the sky until it hit the ground around 4:30 p.m. Thursday just southwest of Pond Creek.

The pilot, identified as 59-year-old William Lauber, as well as the plane's passengers, identified as 58-year-old Christine Lauber and 21-year-old Ragan Lauber, were extricated by Pond Creek firefighters and sent to the state medical examiner's office.

All three were Nebraska natives.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are actively investigating the cause of the crash.