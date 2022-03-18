×
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
Friday, March 18th 2022, 8:24 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 18)
Top Headlines
Aerial Fire Attack Teams In Oklahoma Help Put Out Wildfires
Emory Bryan
The Bureau of Indian Affairs stationed two teams of aerial firefighters in Northeast Oklahoma this week, with the expectation they would be needed to fight wildfires. A team based in Bartlesville worked a fire in Osage County Wednesday. Another team based in Okmulgee worked a fire near Henryetta Thursday.
Aerial Fire Attack Teams In Oklahoma Help Put Out Wildfires
Emory Bryan
The Bureau of Indian Affairs stationed two teams of aerial firefighters in Northeast Oklahoma this week, with the expectation they would be needed to fight wildfires. A team based in Bartlesville worked a fire in Osage County Wednesday. Another team based in Okmulgee worked a fire near Henryetta Thursday.
Oklahoma Delegation Pushes For More Aid To Ukraine
Alex Cameron
Members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation continue to call on the administration to increase the amount of aid lethal and humanitarian being sent to Ukraine and are even introducing their own legislation to add weight to that effort.
Oklahoma Delegation Pushes For More Aid To Ukraine
Alex Cameron
Members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation continue to call on the administration to increase the amount of aid lethal and humanitarian being sent to Ukraine and are even introducing their own legislation to add weight to that effort.
Tulsa Man Recovering From Brain Injury Sustained During Ski Accident
Kristen Weaver
A Tulsa man involved in a freak ski accident a few weeks ago is still recovering in a Denver facility. Although he's getting better, it's been a slow process. His family credits the power of prayer and love from their community.
Tulsa Man Recovering From Brain Injury Sustained During Ski Accident
Kristen Weaver
A Tulsa man involved in a freak ski accident a few weeks ago is still recovering in a Denver facility. Although he's getting better, it's been a slow process. His family credits the power of prayer and love from their community.
Health Department Changing Method For Calculating COVID Cases
Matt Rahn
The State Health Department is changing how it calculates the daily average of COVID-19 cases. It will result in a lower number being reported, but the health department says it will give a better look at the current state of the virus.
Health Department Changing Method For Calculating COVID Cases
Matt Rahn
The State Health Department is changing how it calculates the daily average of COVID-19 cases. It will result in a lower number being reported, but the health department says it will give a better look at the current state of the virus.
View More Stories
