Arkansas Kidnapping Suspect Located In OKC, Man In Custody Following Pursuit

Friday, March 18th 2022, 9:35 am

By: News 9

A kidnapping that occurred in Arkansas turned into a pursuit in Oklahoma City Friday morning.

According to OHP, a vehicle involved in a kidnapping case in Arkansas was located in Oklahoma City around 4 a.m. Friday.

Conway police department in Arkansas issued a BOLO for a "non-custodial kidnapping."

According to police, they believed the suspect was armed.

After an agency in Arkansas was able to track the suspect, OHP and OCPD became involved in a pursuit of the vehicle.

After locating the vehicle, a pursuit began and authorities followed the suspect across the west part of the metro.

OHP continued to follow the vehicle through Canadian County and further west.

Elk City police department got involved after being advised of the pursuit going westbound on I-40 around 5:00 a.m.

According to the Elk City police department, Elk City police and OHP prepared to stop the suspect near Exit 38 on State Highway 6.

Elk City authorities were able to stop the suspect with stop sticks, the Elk City police department said.

The suspect, identified as a male, was then taken into custody without incident.

The kidnapping victim was identified as a juvenile female, and police took her from the scene to DHS.

At this time, detectives in Elk City are interviewing the suspect, by request of the Conway police department.

The juvenile victim was unharmed and in good health.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.