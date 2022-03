Friday, March 18th 2022, 12:12 pm

By: News 9

(11:57 a.m. Update: OKC reported outages dropped to 10, Alva outages dropped to less than 10 and Midwest City is experiencing around 119 outages with an expected restoration time of 1:21 p.m.)

Hundreds of OG&E customers are without power Friday afternoon following storms across the metro.

Approximately 786 customers are currently experiencing outages, mostly in the Tulsa metro area.

For a live look at OG&E's full outage map, click here.