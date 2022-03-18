Links Mentioned On March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18th 2022, 6:15 am

Edmond In The Reels - Film Workshop (from Edmond's Facebook page)

In partnership with the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, Francis Tuttle Technology Center, and Visit Edmond, we are proud to present Edmond in the Reels!

Join us Wednesday, March 23rd for a film friendly workshop! All are invited to attend an informative session about how Edmond’s Film Friendly Certification benefits local students, citizens and businesses! Topics include workforce development, economic impact, and community partnerships.

The workshop will take place at 10:30 am at the Francis Tuttle Technology Center Danforth Campus. This is a free event, but online registration is required.

Register at this link by Monday, March 21st to save your spot.