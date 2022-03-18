×
Watch Our Special: Employ Oklahoma
×
Programming Note: March Madness To Preempt Some News 9 Newscasts Thursday And Friday
×
Breaking News: Washita County Intersection Closed Due To Fatal Collision
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
44°
Feels like 33°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Friday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, March 17th 2022, 11:23 pm
By:
David Payne
Friday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 18, 2022.
More Like This
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 18, 2022.
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 18, 2022.
Jed's Friday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door Forecast for March 18, 2022.
Jed's Friday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door Forecast for March 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 17, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 18, 2022.
Jed's Friday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door Forecast for March 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Jed's Thursday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Great Barrier Reef Suffers Widespread Coral Bleaching
Associated Press
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering widespread and severe coral bleaching due to high ocean temperatures two years after a mass bleaching event, a government agency said on Friday.
Great Barrier Reef Suffers Widespread Coral Bleaching
Associated Press
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering widespread and severe coral bleaching due to high ocean temperatures two years after a mass bleaching event, a government agency said on Friday.
Moderna Seeks FDA Authorization For 4th Dose Of COVID Shot
Associated Press
Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.
Moderna Seeks FDA Authorization For 4th Dose Of COVID Shot
Associated Press
Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.
Oklahoma Delegation Pushes For More Aide To Ukraine
Alex Cameron
Members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation continue to call on the administration to increase the amount of aid lethal and humanitarian being sent to Ukraine and are even introducing their own legislation to add weight to that effort.
Oklahoma Delegation Pushes For More Aide To Ukraine
Alex Cameron
Members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation continue to call on the administration to increase the amount of aid lethal and humanitarian being sent to Ukraine and are even introducing their own legislation to add weight to that effort.
Most Medical Debt Will Be Dropped From Consumers' Credit Reports
CBS News
Medical bills have become a source of major financial trouble for millions of Americans, amounting to the largest source of personal debt in the U.S. Now, the top three credit reporting agencies plan to drop most medical debt from consumers' credit reports starting this summer.
Most Medical Debt Will Be Dropped From Consumers' Credit Reports
CBS News
Medical bills have become a source of major financial trouble for millions of Americans, amounting to the largest source of personal debt in the U.S. Now, the top three credit reporting agencies plan to drop most medical debt from consumers' credit reports starting this summer.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Great Barrier Reef Suffers Widespread Coral Bleaching
Associated Press
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering widespread and severe coral bleaching due to high ocean temperatures two years after a mass bleaching event, a government agency said on Friday.
Moderna Seeks FDA Authorization For 4th Dose Of COVID Shot
Associated Press
Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.
Oklahoma Delegation Pushes For More Aide To Ukraine
Alex Cameron
Members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation continue to call on the administration to increase the amount of aid lethal and humanitarian being sent to Ukraine and are even introducing their own legislation to add weight to that effort.
Most Medical Debt Will Be Dropped From Consumers' Credit Reports
CBS News
Medical bills have become a source of major financial trouble for millions of Americans, amounting to the largest source of personal debt in the U.S. Now, the top three credit reporting agencies plan to drop most medical debt from consumers' credit reports starting this summer.
EXPLAINER: Driver In Texas Crash Was 13; Is That Legal?
Associated Press
From the logging roads of the Pacific Northwest to the farm country of the Great Plains and beyond, it’s not uncommon for people in rural parts of the U.S. to learn to drive when they’re young, sometimes even before they reach their teens.
Human Remains Confirmed To Be Man Missing Since 2018
News On 6
The Medical Examiner's Office says they have positively identified the remains of a Mayes County man who was found on Monday.
View More Stories