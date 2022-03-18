Historic Preservation Office Looking Out For Historic School Near Turnpike Expansion Project

Thursday, March 17th 2022, 11:22 pm

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's expansion plan is getting very close to what was a rural Black school house. Supporters are worried the expansion plan will take away from the significance of the now historic landmark.

The Oklahoma Historic Preservation Office said they've received several calls from people concerned with how close the turnpike expansion will get to a historic school in Cleveland County. It's currently not in the proposed path, but they said they're paying close attention.

One proposed route on the Access Oklahoma turnpike plan would expand the Kickapoo Turnpike near the historic Union School 19 1/2 in Newalla.

“At least for a time it was the only historically or segregated school operating in Cleveland County. This was during the time of segregation and Jim Crow segregation especially in Oklahoma,” Pearce said.

The rural schoolhouse still sits on an unpaved road on the corner of Southeast 149th street. Matthew Pearce said they hope to keep it that way.

“We are tasked in collaboration with the national parks service to implement the national preservation historic act and there's a specific provision in that act that basically is triggered whenever there's ever any federally licensed, permitted, or funded project. We then access the impact of those projects and that's both above ground and below ground,” Pearce said.

The proposed route is more than a mile away from the school. Jessica Brown with the Department of Transportation said planning is in the early stages, but the school should not be impacted.

“That proposed route is about 1200 feet wide we will narrow it down to about 600 feet wide. So, there's a little bit of room in there, wiggle room within that corridor,” Brown said.

“If you have greater development that can start to infringe or start to have what we call culminative effect on those properties historic integrity in this case it's setting,” Pearce said.

The Historic Preservation Office will be a consulting party on this project throughout the process.



