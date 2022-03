Thursday, March 17th 2022, 9:02 pm

By: News 9

Dive van units rescued multiple people from a car that had gone into Lake Hefner on Thursday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lake Hefner Parkway.

OKCFD confirms that crews worked for about 15 minutes to free the people who were trapped.

This is a developing story.