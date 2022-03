Thursday, March 17th 2022, 11:41 pm

By: News 9

Nearly 800 OG&E customers are without power south of Guthrie.

The estimated restoration time is 1:02 a.m.

On the east side of Norman, more than 1,800 people are without power.

The estimated restoration time is 5:00 a.m.

We will continue to update this story throughout the evening.