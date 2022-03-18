Storm System Expected To Bring Threat Of Severe Weather, Snow For Oklahoma

Thursday, March 17th 2022, 9:06 pm

By: News 9

Powerful storms are expected to pass through central Oklahoma Thursday night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties at this time. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lincoln and Payne counties until 9:45 p.m. and Okfuskee County until 10:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens counties until 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne, the storms will develop along a dryline late this after and evening and push towards northeast Oklahoma.

The storms have the potential to produce high wind and hail. Some hail will be larger than golf balls with the stronger storms.

Storms will push east of Interstate 35 later Thursday evening along with the severe weather.

As the cold air arrives this evening and overnight, some snow could fall across northwest Oklahoma and the panhandle.



