Thursday, March 17th 2022, 5:56 pm

Apartment Complex Steps Up To Help Out The Community

When the workers at the Villas Countryside Apartments learned they had new owners, they weren’t sure what to expect, but what they got was more work, in a good way.

“One of the major things that I have found to just be incredible is they give us funding to give back to the community,” said Beth Lane assistant community director with the apartment complex.

The parent company Weidner took over the apartment complex in December, and one of their employee requirements is service projects.

“We are trying to create community one person at a time, that is our company motto,” said Erin Anthony, leasing consultant with the apartment complex.

For their first service project, the employees chose Pets and People Humane Society.

“Because we love animals. We are all big animal lovers here. We all have our own dogs or cats and we’ve always been passionate about them and taking care of them,” said Lane.

Pets and People supplied a list of needs, and the apartment employees were given a $500 budget to fill the needs.

“Cat food, they needed a ton of cleaning supplies, Clorox wipes, and window cleaner, and stuff like that. Tons of chew toys and little stuffed animals,” said Lane.

There was excitement when the two groups got together.

“Oh, nothing but smiles, nothing but smiles, they were super excited about seeing us, we were even more excited to see them, and then when they started handing us puppies, we were just like, whew,” said Anthony.

“It was so much fun, we got to pet all kinds of kitty cats and these teeny tiny little puppies, there were nine of them,” said Lane.

Leaving with more love than the delivered.

“They were so grateful, we felt it at the heart,” said Lane.

The workers are already planning their service project for next month.



