New Witness Statements Allege Abuse, Harassment Connected To Former Kingfisher Football Coach

Thursday, March 17th 2022, 5:53 pm

Some members of the Kingfisher community are shocked after allegations of hazing and abuse came to light against their championship winning football team.

Others suggest the program and the school have been a toxic environment for years.

Unredacted witness statements obtained by News 9 outline dozens who discussed the harm they witnessed and experienced in connection to the longtime Kingfisher football coach Jeff Myers.

John Doe No. 1, in a recently filed civil suit against the district and several coaches, described daily bulling, harassment and abuse. It is also alleged that the Kingfisher football team coaches knew what was going on and even encouraged it.

Myers was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame in 2020. He has a record of successful seasons dating back to 2005 when he started teaching and coaching at the district.

The witness statements, however, tell a different story.

John Doe’s claims of abuse is corroborated by multiple witnesses.

“The football program was like a fraternity in the way they hazed and reiterated that it had been a ‘cultural’ thing for a longtime,” one witness said.

“Community backlash is evident for people going against KHS football,” one parent said. “The town is centered around football, and people can lose their jobs for speaking out. For example, if you went to a tire store for a tire change and denigrated Kingfisher football coaches, they wouldn't change your tire. In Kingfisher, Coach Myers is ‘God.’”

One alleged training technique – called “Bull In The Ring” -- was caught on tape in 2020. An assistant coach was charged with enabling child abuse and obstructing an investigation.

News 9 sat down a former Kingfisher student who claims abuse went beyond the team, and into the high school science classroom in 2005 where she said Myers bullied her and used a sexualized nickname for her.

Maleah Ashcraft said her mother, a teacher at the district, was afraid to report the harassment due to fears of retaliation.

“A hostile environment. an abusive environment,” Ashcraft said. “A school that valued a football coach more than they value an educator and a child. I was discarded.”

The district is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the State Department of Education.

News 9 also reached out to attorneys representing the district and coaches but have not heard back.