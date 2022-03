Thursday, March 17th 2022, 4:34 pm

The International Canoe Federation announced Thursday that the 2022 Stand UP Paddling World Cup and the 2022 Canoe Sprint Super Cup will be relocated to RIVERSPORT in Oklahoma City. The two sporting events were supposed to be held in Russia.

News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke with Mike Knopp, the RIVERSPORT Executive Director about how they are preparing to host the international sporting events. Stay tuned to News 9 at 10 for the full story.