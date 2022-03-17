OCPD Officers Rush Into Action To Find Woman Threatening To Drive Into Lake Overholser

Thursday, March 17th 2022, 4:54 pm

Oklahoma City police race against the clock after a woman threatens to harm herself over Facebook Live. People who watched the live called 911, but they couldn't tell police where she was.

Officers used every tool they could to find her and make sure she didn't follow through with her threat to drive into Lake Overholser.

"When they're live like that, we do our best to figure out where they are and that can be problematic at times," Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

Police said multiple 911 calls about a woman who threatened to drive her car into the lake began to come in a little after 12:30 Thursday morning.

Without an exact location to find her, police began searching for clues.

"That was the big thing was figuring out where she was and that is a hard thing to do sometimes," Knight said. “Lots of times, that comes from watching the live broadcast. Trying to look at surroundings and see what they're near."

An officer spotted the woman and tried to pull her over, but she drove off.

"We weren't sure how this was going to end,” Knight said. "She continued running red lights trying to get away trying to make it to the lake."

Police followed the car to Council Road and Wilshire Boulevard.

"It took a number of officers and one standing out in front of her car as it was approaching to throw out stop sticks to get her shut it down," Knight said.

The woman came to a stop in the Gate Church parking lot. Police were able to safely get her out from behind the wheel.

"We want to do anything we can to stop the person from being harmed, and this case was a perfect example of it," Knight said.

The woman was not harmed. Police arrested her for traffic violations.