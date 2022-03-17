×
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 17)
Join the conversation
)
Thursday, March 17th 2022, 6:17 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 17)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's March 17, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
Tulsa International Airport Has New Art Exhibit With A Focus On City’s History
Chinh Doan
A new art exhibit at Tulsa International Airport features the work of a local metal artist. The exhibit has four unique pieces that represent Tulsa’s history and resources. In the waiting area at TIA, this new exhibit called "Flight #918" welcomes travelers from all over.
Tracking Severe Storms Across Oklahoma Through Thursday Night
Travis Meyer
A warm and windy day is expected before storm chances return to the state on Thursday night.
TPD: 5 People Shot By Pellet Gun In Downtown Tulsa
McKenzie Gladney
Police are working to find the person who's going around downtown Tulsa, shooting people with a pellet gun. With Saint Patrick's day gatherings, officers warned everyone to pay attention to their surroundings.
Crews Making Progress On Gilcrease Turnpike Expansion
Emory Bryan
A plan to expand Oklahoma’s turnpikes includes completing a northwest loop around downtown Tulsa, and repairing a bridge that’s drawn complaints since it was built. The plan to spend $5 billion over 15 years would widen to the two turnpikes that lead to Tulsa.
Tulsa International Airport Has New Art Exhibit With A Focus On City’s History
Chinh Doan
A new art exhibit at Tulsa International Airport features the work of a local metal artist. The exhibit has four unique pieces that represent Tulsa’s history and resources. In the waiting area at TIA, this new exhibit called "Flight #918" welcomes travelers from all over.
Tracking Severe Storms Across Oklahoma Through Thursday Night
Travis Meyer
A warm and windy day is expected before storm chances return to the state on Thursday night.
TPD: 5 People Shot By Pellet Gun In Downtown Tulsa
McKenzie Gladney
Police are working to find the person who's going around downtown Tulsa, shooting people with a pellet gun. With Saint Patrick's day gatherings, officers warned everyone to pay attention to their surroundings.
Crews Making Progress On Gilcrease Turnpike Expansion
Emory Bryan
A plan to expand Oklahoma’s turnpikes includes completing a northwest loop around downtown Tulsa, and repairing a bridge that’s drawn complaints since it was built. The plan to spend $5 billion over 15 years would widen to the two turnpikes that lead to Tulsa.
Baker Mayfield Requests Trade: Colts, Seahawks Rank Among Top Potential 2022 Landing Spots For Browns QB
CBS Sports
Four years after the Browns made him the No. 1 overall draft pick, Baker Mayfield is talking like he's played his last game in Cleveland and on Thursday requested a trade.
Bridge Project Approved On Highway 412
Dustin Stone
A contract for a major bridge project on Highway 4-12 over the Verdigris River has been approved. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tells us about the project.
View More Stories