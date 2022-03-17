Baker Mayfield Requests Trade: Colts, Seahawks Rank Among Top Potential 2022 Landing Spots For Browns QB

Thursday, March 17th 2022, 6:18 pm

By: CBS Sports

Four years after the Browns made him the No. 1 overall draft pick, Baker Mayfield is talking like he's played his last game in Cleveland and on Thursday requested a trade. To make matters even more interesting, the Browns are reportedly not going to grant Mayfield's request. All the drama began when the Browns began pursuing embattled Texans star Deshaun Watson in a potential trade.

Trading Mayfield would save the Browns an instant $18.8 million, assuming the acquiring team would absorb his entire contract. Despite his uneven resume, he'd likely still fetch decent compensation. His numbers suggest he's a middle-of-the-pack QB, and a solid 2022 may allow him to command a lucrative long-term deal, but he's also young (26) with lots of starting experience, including during a playoff run, and appropriately priced on the final year of his deal.

Which teams, however, might actually be interested? Here are six potential suitors:

Yes, they already have Jared Goff, their own former No. 1 pick-turned-castoff holding down the fort at QB until a better one arrives. But Mayfield is younger, cheaper and, arguably, more resilient under center -- a tough-guy fit for coach Dan Campbell. They can save $10M by designating Goff a post-June 1 release. And senior executive John Dorsey was the Browns' general manager when Mayfield went No. 1 overall. His arrival wouldn't preclude them from addressing QB in the draft.

If they miss on Watson, maybe they'd prefer Mayfield's slightly higher floor (?) to cheaper free agent alternatives like Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota, not to mention a potential early-round investment in the draft. But it seems far more likely they'd take their chances with those other options.

4. Houston Texans

This is obviously predicated on Houston dealing Watson to the Browns. Otherwise, the Texans would likely prefer to just roll with 2021 third-rounder Davis Mills and/or a cheaper insurance plan. Mayfield would at least give new coach Lovie Smith veteran competition for Mills, if not a potential long-term successor. And if they're moving Watson, they will certainly be able to afford Mayfield as a salary-dump throw-in.

3. Carolina Panthers

They're seemingly all in on Watson, a perceived cure-all to their slew of QB misfires since Matt Rhule's arrival. It stands to reason that if they don't get the big fish, they'll pivot to the draft, where they might be able to buy the current regime more time with a homegrown project. And yet owner David Tepper is maybe more desperate for a QB than anyone. With over $30M in cap space, they could view Mayfield as a more proven version of the Sam Darnold gamble and still address QB in the draft.

Can't you just envision Pete Carroll talking himself into this? After dealing franchise great Russell Wilson, Seattle has a huge hole under center, no matter how much the team props up throw-in acquisition Drew Lock. With close to $40M in cap space, they could easily take a one-year flyer on Mayfield, giving themselves a decent point guard for Carroll's run-heavy approach, then reassess in 2023. Baker's arrival wouldn't preclude them from drafting a QB early, either.

They are the team closest to contention without any clear answer at QB, following the trade of Carson Wentz. Kirk Cousins would've been a sensible gamble, and Derek Carr would still be more preferable, though he's seemingly unavailable. Jordan Love would also make for a spicy bet. But they don't have many other options, besides a perpetually banged-up Jimmy Garoppolo or an ultra-expensive Matt Ryan. Mayfield, meanwhile, has proven he can win while leaning on the run, which the Colts are built to do. Unlike Jimmy G, he at least offers a sliver of longer-term promise. And they are flush with cap space ($54.7M) to make it work.







