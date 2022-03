Thursday, March 17th 2022, 10:08 am

By: News 9

March Madness To Preempt Some News 9 Newscasts Thursday And Friday

Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will affect some of News 9's newscasts for Thursday and Friday.

There won't be a News 9 at Noon or 6 p.m. newscast.

We will have a special hour-long edition of News 9 from 5-6 p.m.

News 9 at 10 p.m. will start about an hour later.