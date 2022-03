Thursday, March 17th 2022, 7:46 am

Jed's Thursday Out The Door Forecast

Much of St. Patrick's Day Thursday will be dry, warm & windy.

In the later afternoon, storms are expected to develop.

This will bring a low, severe threat including wind, hail & an isolated tornado.

As the cold front blows through, strong winds will develop with a few gusts up to 60 mph!