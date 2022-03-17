Thursday, March 17th 2022, 7:28 am

Metro Restaurants Ready To Welcome Back Community For St. Patrick's Day Festivities

Metro bars and restaurants say they're ready to welcome back crowds for St. Patrick's Day Thursday.

News 9's Jordan Dafnis was in Midtown, where the annual block party will be, to talk about the holiday festivities.

The St. Patrick's Day block party starts at McNellie's near Northwest 10th and Classen at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The owner tells News 9 they are looking forward to the amount of people they'll see throughout the entire day.

Because of COVID the last two years, celebrations have been limited or canceled all together.

Many restaurants say they've lost a lot of money during the pandemic and they're still facing staff shortages.

O'Connell's Irish pub in Norman says in 2020, their revenue was down by 60 % and last year, it was around 30-45%.

But St. Patrick's Day 2022 is a good opportunity for them to catch up.















