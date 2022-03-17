×
Watch Our Special: Employ Oklahoma
×
Programming Note: March Madness To Preempt Some News 9 Newscasts Thursday And Friday
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
72°
Feels like 69°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, March 17th 2022, 5:12 am
By:
Jed Castles
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
OKLAHOMA CITY -
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
More Like This
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Jed's Thursday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Jed's Thursday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Thursday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 17, 2022.
Thursday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 17, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Thursday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Thursday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Jed's Thursday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door Forecast for March 17, 2022.
Thursday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 17, 2022.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Wednesday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 16, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Biden's China 'Pivot' Complicated By Russia's War In Ukraine
Associated Press
President Joe Biden set out to finally complete the “pivot to Asia,” a long-sought adjustment of U.S. foreign policy to better reflect the rise of America’s most significant military and economic competitor: China.
Biden's China 'Pivot' Complicated By Russia's War In Ukraine
Associated Press
President Joe Biden set out to finally complete the “pivot to Asia,” a long-sought adjustment of U.S. foreign policy to better reflect the rise of America’s most significant military and economic competitor: China.
Lawyers Duel Over Donations, Intent At Congressman’s Trial
Associated Press
A prosecutor says a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska lied to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire.
Lawyers Duel Over Donations, Intent At Congressman’s Trial
Associated Press
A prosecutor says a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska lied to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire.
US Stocks Extend Rally Even As Oil Climbs Back Above $100
Associated Press
Wall Street is extending a rally into a third day Thursday even as oil prices jump back above $100, upping the pressure on inflation.
US Stocks Extend Rally Even As Oil Climbs Back Above $100
Associated Press
Wall Street is extending a rally into a third day Thursday even as oil prices jump back above $100, upping the pressure on inflation.
Storms Expected To Push Through Oklahoma Thursday Evening
Alan Crone
A warm and windy day is expected before storm chances return to the state on Thursday night.
Storms Expected To Push Through Oklahoma Thursday Evening
Alan Crone
A warm and windy day is expected before storm chances return to the state on Thursday night.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Biden's China 'Pivot' Complicated By Russia's War In Ukraine
Associated Press
President Joe Biden set out to finally complete the “pivot to Asia,” a long-sought adjustment of U.S. foreign policy to better reflect the rise of America’s most significant military and economic competitor: China.
Lawyers Duel Over Donations, Intent At Congressman’s Trial
Associated Press
A prosecutor says a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska lied to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire.
US Stocks Extend Rally Even As Oil Climbs Back Above $100
Associated Press
Wall Street is extending a rally into a third day Thursday even as oil prices jump back above $100, upping the pressure on inflation.
Storms Expected To Push Through Oklahoma Thursday Evening
Alan Crone
A warm and windy day is expected before storm chances return to the state on Thursday night.
Oscar Predictions: Will ‘Power Of The Dog’ Reign Supreme?
Associated Press
Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Associated Press Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle share their predictions for a ceremony with much still up in the air.
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope Achieves Near-Perfect Focus, Whetting Appetites For Discoveries To Come
CBS News
After weeks of microscopic adjustments, NASA unveiled the first fully focused image from the James Webb Space Telescope Wednesday, a razor-sharp engineering photo of a nondescript star in a field of more distant galaxies that shows the observatory's optical system is working in near-flawless fashion.
View More Stories