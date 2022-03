Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 10:25 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Sources indicate a potential funding complication in the quest for a much-needed new county detention facility. What the problem is, how it can be overcome and why behavioral health experts say the new facility must move forward NOW. Join Scott Mitchell and co-host Jeff Dismukes of ODMHSAS with guest County Commissioner Brian Maughan and Northcare CEO Randy Tate and VP Connie Schlittler.