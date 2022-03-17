Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana Energy Leaders Discuss Hydrogen Fuel Future

Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 9:25 pm

The governors of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana announced a regional hydrogen partnership this week in hopes of competing for million in federal funds.

“It’s the most common element on Earth,” Oklahoma Energy Secretary Ken Wagoner said.

He joined Arkansas Energy Secretary Becky Keogh and Louisiana Energy Office Director Jason Lanclos for a conversation with News9’s Scott Mitchell Monday.

While energy leaders from the three states say hydrogen isn’t a magic fix all, fuel, they said it could be transformative in adding to clean, independent American energy production.

“You can run cars, you can run industrial plants, you can use it in power plants, you can run long haul over the road trucks with it,” Wagoner said

The trio said the historic $3.5 billion bi-partisan federal infrastructure bill was the rallying point for the regional collaboration.

“I think this is the start of a lot of dialogue that’s hopefully more than dialogue, but real meaning for forward movement,” Keogh said.

“Having a three-state partnership can really serve as a catalyst for a future, or incubator or something that’s going to really facilitate long-term investment in this region,” Lanclos said.

It’s the high cost of hydrogen production that the major problem, something leaders say will come down with time.

“It is a viable fuel source to be integrated within our energy systems, within our state, whether it’s blending at 30% into a power plant, an existing natural gas power plant, or powering fuel-cell vehicles or powering a steel facility or refinery,” Wagoner said.



