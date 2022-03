Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 9:25 pm

By: News 9

OU Health says "see you later" to one of its longtime chaplains.

Danny Cavett started working with the hospital in 1977 and retires this week as Director of Pastoral Care.

Cavett served through many tragedies and brought peace to families who needed it most.

He says he's learned over his career that life is too short to not enjoy every moment.