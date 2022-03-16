Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 5:37 pm

By: News 9

Caryn Ross got her start in 2009 as a winner of Paula Deen’s and Kraft Foods’ Real Women of Philadelphia talent contest and served as a food host for the brand for two years. Since her win, she has exploded in the cooking world appearing on Home Made in America with Sunny Anderson and appeared on the Rachael Ray Show.

***

You can find Caryn on Facebook, on Twitter @SuperSassyMama and on the News 9 website here.

***

Caryn cooked live in Rockefeller Center, for Real Simple Magazine and has been featured in Everyday with Rachael Ray Magazine and Taste of Home. In her home state of Oklahoma, Caryn can be found each week on News 9 in Oklahoma City working as their feature food/travel contributor in her weekly Sassy Mama segments and the “On the Road with Sassy Mama” segments where she shares unique adventures from all over the world. She also hosts the regional feature “Sassy Eats” where she shares local eateries and restaurants. When Caryn is not on the air, she spends her time traveling & working on her second cookbook, “Don’t Leave Home Without It - 200 Recipes Everyone Should Know How to Cook.”

Caryn began her career in cooking at an early age. She cultivated her passion by working as a baker in her local neighborhood market and catering for friends. Her love of all foods and cultures has allowed Ross to develop recipes covering a vast spectrum of the culinary world. She loves deconstructing recipes and making them her own. It is Caryn’s belief that food is love and the first step to enjoying it is learning the basics!

Caryn and her family love to travel off the beaten path discovering new places and experiencing their regional cuisines. When not on the road, Ross loves crafting, knitting, gardening and photography.

You can find Caryn on Facebook, on Twitter @SuperSassyMama and on the News 9 website here.



