Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 4:46 pm

By: News 9

Crews responded to an ATV rollover involving kids at Northeast 63rd and Spencer Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City Firefighters confirm that two girls were riding the ATV when it crashed.

One girl’s foot was stuck under the ATV. Firefighters lifted it off of her. Both girls were checked out and are fine.

Firefighters had a hard time locating when first arriving on scene.

News 9 will keep you updated with any new developments.