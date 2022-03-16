Restaurants Prepare For St. Patrick's Day Events After Two-Year Challenge

Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 4:26 pm

St. Patrick's Day is Thursday and metro bars and restaurants are excited to be celebrating without pandemic restrictions.

The last two years has been a struggle for several local businesses because of COVID-19, but with cases dropping significantly across the state, restaurants and bars are ready for the full crowds.

"Revenue wise we can do as much in an entire month as we do in one day," said Jeff Stewart, Manager of O'Connell's Irish Pub in Norman.

In 2020, they were down by 60 percent and last year, it was around 30 to 45 percent.

"COVID has been a very big challenge for any restaurant, especially us when we have a holiday type event like this," said Stewart.

James E. McNellie's Pub and others in Midtown will also have a big event tomorrow.

They tell News 9 they are looking forward to the amount of people they'll see throughout the entire day.

"Tomorrow also coincides with the beginning of March Madness," said Jim O'Connor, COO of the McNellie's Group.

"That's always something people get excited about. To me, it's like two really cool traditions happening at once."

Restaurants are still facing other challenges, including staffing. However, O'Connell's says they will be ready, regardless.

"It's getting better," said Stewart. "It definitely is getting better there are more people coming out wanting to work, wanting extra hours."

Several of these St. Patrick's Day events will start up Thursday morning.