Sassy Mama: Hawaii Mac Salad
Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 2:47 pm
By:
News 9
Ingredients:
- 1 pound elbow macaroni, cooked according to package instructions
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup onion, grated
- 1 cup carrots, shredded
- 1 cup celery, finely diced
- 1 teaspoon onion salt
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
Directions:
- Cook the elbow macaroni pasta as listed on the package.
- Drain and set aside.
- Place the elbow macaroni in a bowl and mix in the mayonnaise, grated onions, shredded carrots, finely diced celery, salt, and pepper.
- Refrigerate the mac salad for at least an hour - this allows the flavors to mix.
- Serve chilled.
