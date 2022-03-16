Sassy Mama: Hawaii Mac Salad


By: News 9


Ingredients:

  1. 1 pound elbow macaroni, cooked according to package instructions
  2. 1 cup mayonnaise
  3. 1 cup onion, grated
  4. 1 cup carrots, shredded
  5. 1 cup celery, finely diced
  6. 1 teaspoon onion salt
  7. 1 teaspoon white pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook the elbow macaroni pasta as listed on the package. 
  2. Drain and set aside.
  3. Place the elbow macaroni in a bowl and mix in the mayonnaise, grated onions, shredded carrots, finely diced celery, salt, and pepper. 
  4. Refrigerate the mac salad for at least an hour - this allows the flavors to mix. 
  5. Serve chilled.

