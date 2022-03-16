Sassy Mama: Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp
Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 2:41 pm
By:
News 9
Ingredients:
- 1 pound shrimp (large shrimp, peeled and deveined)
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/4 cup olive oil extra virgin
- 1 head garlic, peeled and chopped
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
- 1-2 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
Directions:
- Pat the shrimp dry and set aside.
- Combine flour, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt in a mixing bowl.
- Add the shrimp, toss to coat, and set aside.
- In a large pan, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Once melted, add the garlic and cook until toasty and golden brown (about 3 minutes).
- Pour the garlic and butter out into a bowl.
- Add olive oil to the skillet.
- Once the oil is warm, add the shrimp (single layer only, do this in two batches if needed).
- Cook the shrimp for about 2 minutes on each side, till it's nicely crisp and browned.
- Pour the garlic butter back into the pan, and mix with the shrimp.
- Cook for another minute, and then you're done!
- Squeeze lemon all over and eat with rice and macaroni salad.
