Sassy Mama: Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp


Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 2:41 pm
By: News 9


Ingredients:

  1. 1 pound shrimp (large shrimp, peeled and deveined) 
  2. 1/2 cup butter 
  3. 1/4 cup olive oil extra virgin
  4. 1 head garlic, peeled and chopped
  5. 3/4 cup all-purpose flour 
  6. 2 tablespoons paprika 
  7. 1/2 teaspoon cayenne 
  8. 1-2 teaspoons sea salt 
  9. 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Directions:

  1. Pat the shrimp dry and set aside. 
  2. Combine flour, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt in a mixing bowl. 
  3. Add the shrimp, toss to coat, and set aside. 
  4. In a large pan, melt the butter over medium heat. 
  5. Once melted, add the garlic and cook until toasty and golden brown (about 3 minutes). 
  6. Pour the garlic and butter out into a bowl. 
  7. Add olive oil to the skillet. 
  8. Once the oil is warm, add the shrimp (single layer only, do this in two batches if needed). 
  9. Cook the shrimp for about 2 minutes on each side, till it's nicely crisp and browned. 
  10. Pour the garlic butter back into the pan, and mix with the shrimp. 
  11. Cook for another minute, and then you're done! 
  12. Squeeze lemon all over and eat with rice and macaroni salad.

