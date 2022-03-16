Kingfisher School Board Votes No On Lawsuit Settlement Related To Hazing Allegations

Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 1:26 pm

The Kingfisher Public Schools’ board of education rejected the option to settle a lawsuit related to hazing allegations on the football team Wednesday.

An unidentified former athlete on the team filed a civil suit in 2021 for allegations that happened in 2008.

The attorney for the former athlete released a statement following the board’s decision.

“We are surprised that Kingfisher has rejected our generous settlement offer,” Cameron Spradling, the former athlete’s attorney, said. “However, we are pleased that we have the opportunity to bring to the public’s attention more revelations.”

