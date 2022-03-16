Kingfisher School Board Rejects Lawsuit Settlement Related To Hazing Allegations

Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 6:01 pm

During a special meeting Wednesday, the Kingfisher Public Schools’ board of education rejected a $1.5 million settlement after a former football player sued the district for hazing and abuse allegations.

Dozens attended the meeting, They waited out a closed door executive session that lasted over two hours.

The board and superintendent made no comment following the vote.

John Doe No. 1 is a former Kingfisher football player. He filed the civil suit in 2021, stemming from events that allegedly took place in 2008.

The claims against the district, and current and former coaches, said in part that he was "attacked while in the locker room" by other players to the point of injury.

Another claim alleged players urinated in their teammate's helmets, fired at them with a pellet gun and whipped players with knotted wet towels.

The four coaches named in the lawsuit denied claims they supported a culture of bullying.

Meanwhile, the state department of education and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called in to investigate.

Attorneys for the student said they're surprised at the board’s rejection of the settlement.

“... We are pleased that we have the opportunity to bring to the public’s attention more revelations,” one attorney for John Doe No. 1 said in part.

The case is in front of a judge on April 6 for a status and scheduling conference. It may then be scheduled for trial.