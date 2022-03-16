Oklahoma Christian Professor Dismissed Following Guest Speaker

Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 12:47 pm

A former Oklahoma Christian University professor was allegedly fired after bringing in an openly gay speaker for one of his classes.

The professor, Michael O’Keefe, taught graphic design at OC for 41 years, until last Monday.

News 9 reached out to Oklahoma Christian for comment, and it sent the following statement,

“The decision to end employment was made after a thorough review process. The university will always put first the wellbeing of our students in every decision we make.” - Stephen Eck, Chief Legal Counsel.

