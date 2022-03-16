At Least 7 People Killed In Crash Involving Men's, Women's Golf Teams From The University Of The Southwest

Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 10:00 am

By: CBS News

At Least 7 People Killed In Crash Involving Men's And Women's Golf Teams From The University Of The Southwest

A bus carrying members of the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing at least seven passengers on the bus, the school and authorities said.

Two passengers were in critical condition, the school said, and it was unclear how many people were in the truck.

Nine passengers, including a coach, were on the bus, the school said in a statement Wednesday morning. University President Quint Thurman said in a statement to NBC News that two students survived.

"My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries," Thurman said.

The vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles.

"It's a very tragic scene," Blanco said. "It's very, very tragic."

The bus was transporting members of the men's and women's golf teams from a golf tournament, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas.

The university said on Facebook that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash was under investigation, Blanco said. The roadway where the crash occurred was closed early Wednesday.

The crash happened in the same area - but not the same roadway - where three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.

The high school's band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck all died in that crash.

First published on March 16, 2022 / 7:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.