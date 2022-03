Wednesday, March 16th 2022, 5:14 am

By: News 9

Family Safe After Early Morning House Fire In Bethany

A family is safe on Wednesday morning after their garage caught fire near Northwest 23rd and Council in Bethany.

Fire crews say they believe the flames may have started from an electrical panel.

According to officials, one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews on the scene say the smoke detectors inside the home saved the family.