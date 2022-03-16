×
Wednesday Forecast
Join the conversation
)
Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 9:42 pm
By:
Cassie Heiter
Wednesday Forecast
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 16, 2022.
At Least 7 People Killed In Crash Involving Men's And Women's Golf Teams From The University Of The Southwest
CBS News
A bus carrying members of the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing at least seven passengers on the bus, the school and authorities said.
Zelenskyy Tells US Congress, ‘We Need You Right Now’
Associated Press
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” over his country may not happen.
OSDE Creates New Division To Help Students With Mental Health
Jordan Dafnis
State lawmakers and education leaders are developing new ways to keep Oklahoma students safe and healthy.
Watch: Attorney Alexis Gardner Discusses Filing For Divorce In Oklahoma
News On 6
Divorce is a tough topic, but it's something that many families go through.
Oklahoma Blood Institute Hosts 2 Blood Drives In Green Country
News On 6
The Oklahoma Blood Institute will host two blood drives in Green Country on Wednesday.
Warmer Weather Returns Before The Next Round Of Storms
Alan Crone
Sunny and warmer weather returns to Green Country before the next round of storms moves in on Thursday evening.
View More Stories