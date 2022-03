Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 9:42 pm

By: News 9

Tuesday's Amazing Oklahoma is Lt. Matt White of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says Lt. White applied a tourniquet to the arm of a man who accidentally cut himself while driving.

We're told the victim had just bought a new knife and was holding it when he swerved and cut himself.

He called 911 and Lt. White quickly responded.